Protesters transformed Richmond’s Robert E. Lee memorial. Now they mourn the loss of their most powerful icon of resistance.
The capsule is believed to have been planted inside the giant plinth that held the bronze equestrian figure of Lee in 1887, three years before the monument to the Confederate general was unveiled.
Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy, according to Northam’s office.
After the statue — which was at the center of racial-justice protests in 2020 — was removed in September, state workers searched for the time capsule inside the pedestal, but came up empty and abandoned the search.
Northam’s office said on Friday the box was found 20 feet above the bottom of the pedestal, largely undamaged.
State workers began to remove the stone box Friday morning so historic preservation teams could begin determining whether it is the time capsule.
This story is developing and will be updated.