The Alexandria police and fire unions say hiring more people won’t help without better pay to keep them. In the police department, by their count, 33 sworn staff have left just this year. While crime is down overall slightly from last year, serious crimes went up significantly during the pandemic. Fire union spokesman Jeremy McClayton said even though more people have been hired in the fire department than any other part of city government in recent years, it hasn’t kept up with attrition that has some firefighters averaging 77-hour weeks and units regularly out of commission.