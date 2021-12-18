The city has a shameful record of seeming to drift away from its Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths by 2024. But the mayor and other city officials still have the chance to make D.C. a model for safe streets, one that communities across the country can look to for guidance. You don’t need a study to know that putting raised crosswalks, curb extensions and speed cameras near schools and playgrounds will force drivers to slow down. You just need a license. I say that as a frequent driver who would welcome those measures, and give up my ability to turn right on red, if it meant I could better avoid hitting a child.