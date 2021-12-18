Conversations orbited around vaccination dates and test results — a who’s who of relatives who had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week. Children were chided for taking off face masks or venturing too close to high-touch surfaces. Merchants answered questions about ornately embroidered face coverings and prominently displayed Christmas tree ornaments adorned with the face of Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Shops that would in years past have allowed samples of edible products instead shielded them behind walls of plastic.