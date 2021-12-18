The building on the northeast corner of 17th and R streets NW had an unusual construction perched on top: a unique structure that is hard to describe, like a little palace. I have no idea why it was there, but it was one of those quirky architectural touches that can make urban architecture interesting. So today when going over to the Safeway, I was shocked to see that it was gone. The whole building is being renovated. It’s possible the developers removed it temporarily but that seems unlikely. It’s a shame that it is gone, but this leads me to my question: Why was that little “palace” there to begin with? How did it get there and why?