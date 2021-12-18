According to the documents presented by prosecutors, Elsheikh was interviewed by a Department of Defense team not long after his capture. He told the intelligence interviewers he personally contacted the Norwegian and Japanese consulates to negotiate ransoms for hostages taken from those countries. Emwazi, who spoke in the most infamous ISIS videos, was concerned that his voice was becoming too recognizable and that if he made the calls he would be tracked, Elsheikh told the interviewers. The two Japanese hostages were later beheaded by Emwazi on camera; a photo depicting the body of the Norwegian hostage appeared in an ISIS magazine.