By Dan MorseToday at 6:24 p.m. ESTA man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Chillum area of Prince George's County on Saturday afternoon.About 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Hannon Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Prince George's County police spokeswoman.She was not able to provide immediate details on possible suspects, motives or weapons used.