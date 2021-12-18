If the employees are successful, Politics and Prose would be among the first bookstores in the District to unionize, in an industry where unions historically have been rare but are starting to take hold. More than 70 percent of the 55 employees that union organizers said would be part of the union signed union authorization cards, which they presented to Graham earlier this month. But Graham and Muscatine said they don’t believe that number is reflective of the entire staff, which consists of about 105 people. The two sides will settle on the total number of union-eligible employees ahead of the election.