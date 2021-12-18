By Martin WeilToday at 3:27 a.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 3:27 a.m. ESTA woman was found fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.She was found about 10:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Leah Court in the Camp Springs area, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers had been sent there to check on her welfare, according to police. When they found her outdoors, she had “multiple gunshot wounds,” they said.The woman died at the scene. No name was immediately available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...