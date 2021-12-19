“We’ve got hospitalizations up 150 percent over the past two weeks and we’re taking steps to try to provide more support for our hospitals,” he said. “We’re pushing monoclonal antibodies … We’re encouraging boosters. We’re not anticipating any lockdowns at all. We’re not considering that.”
However, Maryland has not released data on case rates in more than two weeks, since its data tracking system was brought down by a cyberattack. Without that data, state health officials cannot say by how much infections are surging. Hogan downplayed the attack last week, assuring the public that it had not been as intrusive as initially feared.
Frustration is mounting among lawmakers and residents about what the lack of coronavirus transmission data means at such a critical stage in the pandemic. All across the region, leaders are struggling to make informed decisions about shutting down schools, lifting or reimposing mask mandates, modeling caseloads, and deciding whether to travel for the holidays, even as the omicron variant — which arrived in the greater Washington region earlier this month — spreads.
In Prince George’s County, Monica Goldson, the school system’s chief executive, described a “stark rise” in cases of students and staff infected with covid-19. Two weeks ago, the district’s two-day total was fewer than 100 cases. But last week, Goldson said, the district saw 155 cases in one day.
Despite these concerns, Hogan criticized Goldson for switching from in-person classes to virtual learning until mid-January, calling the decision “outrageous and wrong” in a district where students had struggled with distanced learning.
“We’re going to make it very clear that we think it’s a mistake,” Hogan said Sunday. “We all want to keep our kids safe, but we’ve got protocols in place.”
In the appearance on Fox, Hogan wasn’t asked about the blackout or when case data may become available, a metric that would show how fast the virus is spreading through the community.
“The main thing that we have focused on from the very beginning for nearly two years now has been hospitalizations and deaths,” Hogan said. “It’s not just about case rates and positivity rates, it’s about hospitalizations, keeping people safe.”
A spokesman for the health department said Friday that employees were “working around-the-clock” to bring the system back online.