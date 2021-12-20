“We have to depoliticize education in this county,” Alsobrooks told reporters after her swearing-in. “It has hurt us greatly that we have talked so much about adults and their position and their power.”
But as Alsobrooks enters her fourth year in office and last year of her term, discussion surrounding the school board is as political as ever. And Alsobrooks’s critics say that the county executive bears some blame.
After two years of relative quiet, the dysfunction reached a fever pitch. It included Alsobrooks-appointed board Chair Juanita Miller calling off a board meeting amid a coronavirus surge and recommending that board actions be suspended, then accusing elected members of ethical violations. They in turn tried to oust Miller, then attacked Alsobrooks and her appointees in a viral video that took the divisions on the Prince George’s school board national.
The county executive has attempted to distance herself from the increasingly thorny issue, saying it is not “fair” that the media has focused so much on board infighting given that her administration has still been able to deliver on promises that include pushing a public-private partnership to build six schools, giving pay raises to teachers and increasing the number of prekindergarten seats.
She has taken credit for accomplishments made by the schools chief executive, Monica E. Goldson, whom she also selected, but separated herself from drama linked to Miller. And she last month created a task force to study the structure of the hybrid board — which has elected and appointed members — even though she has said since at least 2018 that her preference is for an all-elected board.
“I don’t know why the county executive says she is not responsible,” Phyllis Wright said on a recent December morning as she directed traffic outside her daughters’ Capitol Heights school that had worsened because of a bus driver shortage. “There needs to be accountability.”
A promising start
At first under Alsobrooks, even those who did not support her campaign felt like things were going to be different.
Her predecessor, Rushern L. Baker III (D), had gone to Annapolis during his first term to weaken the power of the board and push for more control of the school system under the executive. The move was applauded by many but also contributed to clashes with the teachers union and board members that would hurt his 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
Alsobrooks vowed to make communication a priority, including giving some members a courtesy call when she decided to appoint Alvin Thornton, a widely respected retired Howard University professor. She also allowed the board to choose its own vice chair.
Edward Burroughs III, a vocal leader of the liberal bloc, put it like this when Alsobrooks was sworn in: “She’s been light-years better than Baker already.”
The board voted for Burroughs, then 26, to serve as vice chair. Together he and Thornton, then 70, navigated generational, personality and policy divides during a two-year period that both said was strikingly productive. The board made financial literacy a graduation requirement and worked with Goldson to secure pay raises that teachers missed during the aftermath of the Great Recession — the latter of which Alsobrooks also cited as an accomplishment.
Then came the November 2020 election. People on both sides of the divided school board agree it was a turning point.
Alsobrooks and a host of members of the county’s political establishment backed Bryan M. Swann, a deputy director in the U.S. Treasury Department whom she had appointed to the board. The county’s liberal politicians and bloc of the board lined up behind Shayla Adams-Stafford, a former teacher and founder of a national education training company.
Adams-Stafford won nearly twice as many votes. Her victory helped give the liberal bloc the majority.
Its members quickly began to make changes. They reorganized committees, upsetting some incumbent members who had felt things were going smoothly. They eliminated positions held by longtime board staff with little notice. And they hired new employees, with critics saying that a few of them were politically driven choices.
Thornton abruptly resigned in December 2020. He said in an interview last week that he did not support moves being made by the new majority, thought the public wanted the board to continue on its path, and sensed discord could be coming.
Alsobrooks appointed Miller, a former state delegate known to stir controversy, to lead the board. Over the objections of the new majority, she announced that Burroughs would be replaced by Sonya Williams, who had for years clashed with the liberal bloc.
Alsobrooks said in an interview that she made the decision because she was dissatisfied with how Burroughs had conducted himself and felt it was her prerogative to change course. Members of the liberal bloc said it was political retaliation that had lasting consequences.
The result was that the two board leaders — chair and vice chair — were often at odds with the majority. All other school boards in Maryland pick their own leaders, said John Woolums of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.
The setup, Thornton said in a public task force meeting last month, was “problematic.”
“Any time you have a system where leadership comes from one place and majority membership comes from another place, that’s difficult to sustain,” he said. “You’ve got to choose which one you’re going to do.”
Miller said in an interview that the seven members in the liberal bloc were to blame for the issues that followed. She also said that most of them were lacking in maturity and qualifications.
“There are a lot of politics that are involved in this, too,” Miller added. “Let’s be realistic about that.”
The liberal bloc’s members also pointed out that they were the ones pushing most initiatives considered by the board — including creating learning hubs for students in need this summer. With more support from the executive, they said, that and other programs could have been dramatically expanded.
Sandra D. Shephard, a former appointed member, said that no one was blameless but that she thought the bloc of liberal members bore more responsibility for the chaos because they believed that once they won the majority, they had total control.
She resigned her seat in April, she said, because it was clear nothing was getting done for students.
'Makes you mad’
“Good morning, good morning,” Wright bellowed earlier this month as she waved cars to the front of the lot at William W. Hall Academy in Capitol Heights, near the Prince George’s border with Southeast D.C. “C’mon, the traffic is backed up.”
Wright, whose daughters are 11 and 12, noticed more parents dropping their kids off this year amid the nationwide bus driver shortage. “Baby, we’re going to be late,” she said as she grabbed the hand of a boy whose backpack was almost as big as him. (Spokeswoman Meghan Gebreselassie said the school system is trying multiple strategies for hiring new bus drivers, including hosting fairs every two weeks).
Wright, president of the parent-teacher organization at William Hall, had for years been a regular at school board meetings. She had worked with Burroughs and another elected member, Belinda Queen, to raise concerns about mold at her daughters’ previous elementary school.
Wright watched as things spiraled under Miller. Shortly after being sworn in, the new chair suspended board meetings for a time in February and raised concerns about ethical violations by the liberal bloc. Miller said she did this only because she knew there would not be enough members present for a quorum. The members of the liberal bloc dismissed that characterization and said she was pressured into resuming meetings because of media attention.
When meetings resumed, Miller told the public — without evidence — that the bloc’s members appeared to be engaging in “pay-for-play politics” and repeatedly instructed staff to mute on Zoom a member who tried to object.
When error-riddled ethics reports accusing the seven members of violations began circulating among county officials this summer, it felt to Wright like a political hit job, she said. She agreed to speak about the situation in a video produced by the labor advocacy group More Perfect Union that was widely shared — including by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out,” Wright said in the video, addressing the ethics commission’s recommendation that six of the seven liberal members be removed from the board. “If they can start here at the school board to take our votes away from us, they’re going to go nationally.”
In interviews on a recent December day, parents and grandparents at the 570-student school that Wright’s daughters attend mentioned a number of issues: Bus delays that meant one of the only jobs a single mom could find that allowed her to make drop-off and pickup was with DoorDash. A lack of sidewalks that left a grandmother worrying about traffic accidents. A teacher saying a third-grader who could not read was at grade level, and a teacher saying another student was below average, when her family said she read daily.
Then there was covid-19 and all the complications that had come with it for the roughly 129,000-student system, which has consistently ranked among Maryland’s lowest-performing.
As cars pulled into the parking lot of William Hall for pickup, Katherine Poole, 68, said she was nervous. There were multiple covid-19 outbreaks in the building.
More cleaning staffers were clearly needed, she said.
Poole supported Alsobrooks in 2018 but said she was not inclined to do so in 2022 because of Alsobrooks’s record on education. Instead of clashing, she said, she wished the school board and county executive would work together.
“It makes you mad,” Poole said, referring to what she perceived as the inability of elected officials to get along and make progress for students.
Campaign promises, governing reality
When Alsobrooks ran for county executive, she said she wanted an all-elected school board. After she won, she said her plan was simple: “Make a decision and then start talking about kids again.”
But there has been no such decision. And the modest dream that emerged during her first two years — of a functioning school board that did not grab headlines — was shattered in year three.
Soon, she’ll have more choices before her.
Burroughs and Queen have said they are running for the County Council, paving the way for two new appointments from Alsobrooks. Those appointments mean the board’s balance of power probably will again shift.
The question of the body’s future is now before the task force Alsobrooks appointed, which is studying the board’s composition, leadership, duties and powers, and its members’ pay. It is expected to make its recommendations to Alsobrooks early next year.
Any changes would need to be approved by state lawmakers in Annapolis.
Alsobrooks said her hope is that the task force’s work brings a measure of closure. And she bristled at criticism of how she has handled the situation, saying she did not “break the school board” but is now trying to fix it.
“It’s like you get criticized,” she said, “for doing anything about it.”