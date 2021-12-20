“Data collected during the covid-19 pandemic suggest that the pandemic is potentially driving another national crisis related to its effects on behavioral health, with people experiencing new or exacerbated behavioral health symptoms or conditions,” said a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office that was issued last week. “For example, from April 2020 through September 2021, between 29 to 43 percent of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey — percentages considerably higher than the percentage of adults (11 percent) reporting those symptoms in a similar survey in 2019.”