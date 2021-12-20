After a verbal dispute, the statement said, the security officer — Lamar Hardy, 26, of Centreville — assaulted the student, and both fell to the ground before Hardy removed the victim from the classroom and released him. The officer was not injured, according to the statement.
Hardy was arrested and served with a warrant for misdemeanor assault on Monday, police said.
Hardy could not be reached for comment Monday. It was not clear if he has an attorney.
Fairfax County Public Schools declined to comment. Fairfax County school resource officers are employees of the police department, while school security officers work for the school system.