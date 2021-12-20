Fanone, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but did not support his reelection bid, spent months after the Jan. 6 riot repeatedly warning about threats to democracy, often alongside CNN anchor Don Lemon.
But his public appearances did not sit well with some fellow officers, who, according to Fanone, derided him in private Internet chat forums for police.
“Clearly there are some members of our department who feel their oath is to Donald Trump and not to the Constitution,” Fanone said Monday. He said there are just two current D.C. police officers he still counts as friends.
D.C. police and the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not immediately comment on Fanone’s pending departure.
Fanone had spent months recovering from physical and emotional issues stemming from the Jan. 6 events, and was returned to limited duty in September. He had wanted to work at the training academy, but was assigned to a division that analyzes crime statistics.
His full police arrest powers and firearm were returned to him earlier this month, a milestone he said was important to push back against people who might accuse him of being forced out. He said his departure comes five years before he can retire with a pension.
Fanone, who joined the force 20 years ago, answered a citywide emergency Jan. 6 and rushed to the Capitol to fend off the pro-Trump rioters. He was dragged off the West Terrace and pummeled unconscious with fists and poles. He suffered a heart attack.
His police radio and badge were ripped off and one person tried to yank the gun from his holster. “We got one! We got one!,” a rioter yelled, “Kill him with his own gun!”
He was dragged to safety and later recounted his story to The Washington Post and on television, and became an instant symbol of a police department that had come to the rescue of the overrun Capitol Police, and in the words of D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III, “saved democracy.”
Fanone continued to speak out, often without required permission from the department, discussing his slow recovery from physical and emotional trauma, and his growing disdain for people and lawmakers who didn’t agree a riot had occurred.
In July, he joined other officers testifying before Congress about their experiences. He slammed his fist on the table, saying, “Nothing, truly nothing, has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day. And in doing so, betray their oath of office.” He later stood next to President Biden as he signed the bill to award officers who fought the mob the Congressional Gold Medal.
Fanone also joined a Capitol Police officer and toured offices on Capitol Hill seeking to meet with lawmakers who voted against awarding the medal to officers. He jumped into an elevator with one representative who voted no, and then said that lawmaker had refused to shake his hand.
On Monday, Fanone said he had no regrets about his public actions over the past several months, viewing speaking as necessary and “as a continuation of my service” as a police officer.