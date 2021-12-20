In her campaign video, Angel highlighted her rise from a stint of homelessness in 2012 to her election to the House of Delegates in 2014, where she became a vocal advocate for victims of domestic violence, citing her own experiences.
“In June of 2012 I found myself in a homeless shelter, nine months pregnant, escaping an abusive marriage,” she said. “I know what it’s like to get knocked down. I also know what it takes to stand back up. By June 2014 I went from homeless to the House of Delegates, where I authored and passed bills protecting survivors of domestic violence, providing mental health services for our children and holding companies accountable for overcharging seniors for prescription drugs.”
If elected, Angel said, she would also prioritize fighting for universal prekindergarten and developing the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor that runs through the district. She also said she would work to bring the FBI headquarters to the district as federal officials consider a new location — a project that lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia have been jockeying to build in their districts in anticipation of major economic benefits.
She joins Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s) and former Prince George’s state’s attorney Glenn Ivey in the Democratic primary. James Curtis Jr. is also running for the nomination.
Given the deep-blue shade of the district, the Democratic primary is likely to attract more funds and energy than the general election. The district includes a large swath of Prince George’s, plus parts of Anne Arundel County — newly including Annapolis after the General Assembly passed a revised congressional map this month as part of the redistricting process.