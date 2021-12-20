“In June of 2012 I found myself in a homeless shelter, nine months pregnant, escaping an abusive marriage,” she said. “I know what it’s like to get knocked down. I also know what it takes to stand back up. By June 2014 I went from homeless to the House of Delegates, where I authored and passed bills protecting survivors of domestic violence, providing mental health services for our children and holding companies accountable for overcharging seniors for prescription drugs.”