After Karon Hylton-Brown died in a scooter crash while being followed by police in October 2020, his mother was at the forefront of some of the most volatile anti-police protests this city had endured since the killing of George Floyd. Cops pepper-sprayed her as she marched down the street. Her son’s father was arrested. And crowds of demonstrators united in support of her cause lobbed fireworks and projectiles at the lines of law enforcement guarding the station that became a target of unrest, with police in turn launching sound grenades and more chemical spray to scatter them.