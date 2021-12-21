Bobby Watts, CEO of the nonprofit National Health Care for the Homeless Council, said it’s not clear how many homeless people die nationwide each year because of inconsistent record-keeping. Estimates based on 2018 data show the number could exceed 45,000, Watts said, and probably has gone up because of the pandemic and an increase in opioid overdoses. Meanwhile, a homeless person’s life expectancy is 25 years lower than that of the overall population, according to Watts.