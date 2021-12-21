Bobby Watts, CEO of the nonprofit National Health Care for the Homeless Council, said that because of inconsistent record-keeping, it is not clear how many homeless people die nationwide each year. Estimates based on 2018 data show the number could exceed 45,000, Watts said, and probably has gone up because of the pandemic and an increase in drug overdoses. Meanwhile, a homeless person’s life expectancy is 25 years lower than that of the overall population, according to Watts.