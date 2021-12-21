The D.C. Council approved new boundaries for the city’s eight wards on Tuesday, sending the decennial redistricting bill to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for her signature.

After months of discussion and debate, the final vote Tuesday included only one change to the boundaries initially approved by the council two weeks ago: The council settled a conflict between Ward 1 and Ward 5 leaders over which ward should include the mostly unpopulated area surrounding the Armed Forces Retirement Home and several hospitals, voting narrowly in favor of keeping the parcel in Ward 5.

The vote went the other way in the council’s previous vote Dec. 7. The deciding member, Ward 2′s Brooke Pinto (D), changed her vote this time after lobbying from Ward 5 residents who insisted that their lower-income ward ought to benefit from future development planned for the parcel, not Ward 1. (Ward 1 leaders, on the other hand, had pointed out that the site is cut off from most of Ward 5 by high-speed North Capitol Street, whereas Ward 1 residents garden there and volunteer at the retirement home.)

Earlier, the council had approved much more significant changes to the city’s ward map, including expanding Wards 7 and 8, the city’s poorest wards, across the Anacostia River to include more affluent neighborhoods.

