Bowser launched a pilot program aimed at studying the effectiveness of using housing placement to clear such encampments. Critics say what has resulted is an even more confusing and inequitable system in which some people get to effectively skip the line for housing vouchers while others are literally left out in the cold and forced to search for a new place to sleep as three new no-camping zones have been established in NoMa, under the Metro overpass on L and M streets, and at the New Jersey Avenue park.