The five-page letter, which she also reads aloud in a video to him, accuses Hogan of refusing to communicate or collaborate with most of the city’s Black leaders during his seven-year tenure. She implied that his unwillingness to meet with her — and eagerness to publicly “villianize” her — was racist and unproductive.
Instead, she said, “it’s clear that you would much rather attack, disparage, and continue to use the City of Baltimore as your punching bag, in order to score political points with your conservative base.”
The high-profile condemnation of Hogan’s leadership comes as the term-limited governor shapes his political future, including a potential bid for the White House built on a platform of uniting the country through bipartisanship. It also highlights his fractured relationship with Maryland’s largest city, whose leaders and residents have long questioned the governor’s actions.
On Sunday, Hogan told Fox News Sunday that Mosby was “a big part of the problem” that contributed to the attempted murder of Officer Keona Holley, who is on life support.
“We have a prosecutor in Baltimore City that refuses to prosecute violent criminals, and that’s at the root of the problem,” Hogan said.
Mosby responded: “None of this is true. In fact, the truth is that the lead suspect in the shooting of the police officer, who is currently fighting for her life, was supposed to be under the supervision of your state agency at the time of that horrific offense.”
Mosby said she plans to ask state lawmakers to audit how state agencies monitor violent offenders on probation and parole.
Hogan offers reward in Baltimore homicide. Some city leaders say he isn’t doing enough to stem violence.
The suspect in the stabbing death of a 69-year-old grandmother in a church bathroom last month had recently been released from state supervision weeks before the homicide, Mosby notes. Hogan has cited the killing of Evelyn Player as an example of out-of-control violence that needed immediate intervention, rather than policies favored by Democrats that would address the root causes of poverty and crime.
Mosby’s letter accompanies 30 pages of data meant to rebut Hogan’s assertion that her office has failed to put violent offenders in prison, detailing how conviction rates for violent crimes over the previous 10 years have stayed consistent at 88 percent or greater.
In November, Hogan held a news conference in which he singled out Mosby, saying that “we also need a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals.”
Hogan raised the possibility of withholding further funding from her office. And as he delivered remarks in Annapolis, Hogan’s staff sent Mosby a letter requesting detailed data and saying her state funding would be “under review.”
In supplying the data, much of which Mosby said was published on her website, she noted that the governor has been silent on rising crime in other parts of the state, and she directly addressed how the governor has treated her.
“I deeply regret having to respond to you via a public letter but after my numerous attempts at collegiality, I recognize your entitlement, your privilege, and your political posturing are guiding your disrespectful refusal to meet or even speak with me for the past two years,” she wrote.
In an interview, Mosby said the governor crossed a line when he implied her employees were falling down on the job.
“I’ve taken the high road. I’ve allowed him to disrespect me for seven years. But what he’s not going to do is he’s not going to disrespect the hard work and the commitment of my prosecutors,” Mosby said. “You can come for me, Mr. Governor. But you’re not going to come for the hard working prosecutors that dedicate their lives every single day to ensuring violent repeat offenders are held accountable when your state agencies aren’t doing the same thing.”
Hogan and Mosby’s relationship has long been strained, but it further deteriorated this year as the city logged more than 300 homicides for the seventh consecutive year and Hogan’s remarks about Mosby sharpened.
In May, Hogan told reporters that while he has met with other city leaders, Mosby “shouldn’t even bother” asking for a meeting.
“I have no interest in meeting with her while she’s under federal investigation,” Hogan said, referring to criminal tax investigation of Mosby and her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby (D). Mosby’s supporters have alleged the couple has been unfairly targeted.
Hogan has said Mosby will not prosecute crimes.
In March, she announced her office would stop prosecuting nonviolent crimes, including drug possession, prostitution and minor traffic cases.
She had temporarily suspended those prosecutions in 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in jails, but she resolved this spring to permanently end them. She said data showed both a 20 percent drop in violent crime and that people of color were disproportionately likely to be prosecuted.
“The era of ‘tough on crime’ prosecutors is over in Baltimore,” Mosby said at the time. “We have to rebuild the community’s trust in the criminal justice system, and that’s what we will do, so we can focus on violent crime.”