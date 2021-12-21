Kate Shaffer, rehabilitation manager at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, said sea turtles migrate up and down the Atlantic coast. They go to Cape Cod for the summer, but when the temperature drops in the fall, it becomes hard for them to navigate “out of the cold waters,” she said. Because sea turtles are exothermic, they get their body temperatures from their surroundings, like air or water. “If they’re in water that’s too cold for too long, their bodies slow down,” Shaffer said.