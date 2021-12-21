RICHMOND — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) has named Northern Virginia business executive Caren Merrick to serve as the state’s commerce secretary when his administration takes office Jan. 15.

Merrick is the chief executive of the Virginia Ready Initiative, a nonprofit organization that Youngkin founded in 2020 to fund workforce training for people struggling during the economic shutdown linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Youngkin news release said Merrick has lived in Northern Virginia since 1988. She co-founded the WebMethods software development company and has worked in private equity with the NextGen Venture Partners investment firm. She ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2011 as a Republican against Democrat Barbara Favola, who has served in the seat since.

“Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development — the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups,” Youngkin said in a news release.

Youngkin has named two members of his upcoming cabinet; on Tuesday he announced his choice of schools data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera as secretary of education.