A Youngkin news release said Merrick has lived in Northern Virginia since 1988. She co-founded the WebMethods software development company and has worked in private equity with the NextGen Venture Partners investment firm. She ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2011 as a Republican against Democrat Barbara Favola, who has served in the seat since.
“Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development — the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups,” Youngkin said in a news release.
Youngkin has named two members of his upcoming cabinet; on Tuesday he announced his choice of schools data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera as secretary of education.