But according to a Statement of Probable Cause filed for Uchemadu, police were first told about possible trouble Monday afternoon. A man called and said his nephew had told him the day before that he had stabbed and killed a man at the Target store along Wisconsin. Some time later — around 8 p.m. Monday — the 17-year-old suspect walked into the department’s Bethesda district police station “and reported that he had witnessed a stabbing the day prior.”