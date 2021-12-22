The victim was killed sometime Sunday, police believe, at the base of a stairwell that extends below a shopping plaza along Wisconsin Avenue near Bradley Boulevard. The popular spot includes a Target, Trader Joe’s and smaller shops. The victim’s body was not discovered until Monday, according to court records.
Police have not released the name of the 33-year-old victim, saying Tuesday that his family had not yet been fully notified.
Court records identify the 18-year-old suspect as Blaise Uchemadu. Police officials have not publicly identified him or the younger suspects, age 16 and 17, though all three are charged as adults. All three teens were described in court records as living in a “group home” in Bethesda.
One of the three appears to have made incriminating statements when he was approached by police on Tuesday as he walked toward a Metro station.
“Is that dude really dead?” the 16-year-old allegedly asked, according to the court records outlining the detectives’ case so far. He is also quoted as telling the police: “I was just trying to go see my family one last time.”
It is unclear if the teens have obtained attorneys yet. No lawyer is listed in online court records for Uchemadu. Records for the other suspects are not retrievable because they are minors.
But according to a Statement of Probable Cause filed for Uchemadu, police were first told about possible trouble Monday afternoon. A man called and said his nephew had told him the day before that he had stabbed and killed a man at the Target store along Wisconsin. Some time later — around 8 p.m. Monday — the 17-year-old suspect walked into the department’s Bethesda district police station “and reported that he had witnessed a stabbing the day prior.”
Based on that report, police found the deceased victim at the base of the exterior stairwell. Although the stairwell is accessible to a well-used plaza pedestrian area, most people use it just for the two upper levels. Few people descend to the lower level because the staircase dead-ends to a locked emergency exit door for the Target.
Detectives took the 17-year-old to their headquarters. As two detectives interviewed him, at least one other reviewed surveillance video from the shopping plaza. It showed the 17-year-old, two others, and the victim entering the stairwell.
Some 17 minutes later, the teens are seen on video “running away from the stairwell together,” detectives wrote. The victim is never seen exiting the stairwell.
As the 17-year-old spoke to the detectives, they assert in court records, he eventually admitted that he and two others went to the shopping center with the intention of robbing the victim of two “zips” of marijuana. By “zip,” detectives noted, the suspect meant an ounce of pot.
“During the course of the robbery,” detectives wrote, “one of the suspects handed another a knife, and [the victim] was stabbed and killed.”