Our plan had been to wait until my children could get vaccinated before we traveled to San Antonio to see my mom, my siblings (and their children) and my dad, who has a respiratory condition that makes him vulnerable to the virus. For months, whenever the news carried an announcement about the timeline for the public availability of a kid vaccine, my dad would call me to make sure I saw it. It didn’t matter that I can’t avoid reading the news in my line of work, he wanted to make sure that particular article didn’t slip past my eyes.