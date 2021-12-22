Besides artistic home decorations and colorful prints that she makes and sells on Etsy, Coe had no cash coming in. A painful physical condition — Ehlers-Danlos syndrome — kept her from working. But when the CTC payments started in July, the money afforded her some much needed independence as she separated from a longtime partner. Later, the money kept the car’s gas tank filled as she shuffled to weekly doctors appointments for her youngest daughter, who has her own genetic condition. Later still, the money meant she could give something each month to her landlord, even if the payments failed to cover her growing balance, and still pay for groceries despite rising costs.