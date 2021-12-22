The latest measure — which will require thousands of businesses to check that patrons 12 and older are vaccinated starting Jan. 15 — adds the District to a growing list of major cities to implement similar requirements, including New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Philadelphia.
Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, museums and gyms are among the businesses covered by the new requirement, Bowser said. Grocery stores and houses of worship will be exempt.
The businesses will be required to check patrons’ vaccine cards or a printout, photograph or app showing their vaccination status, Bowser said. Proof of a negative coronavirus test will not be allowed as an alternative.
Bowser said she will require businesses to see proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for any patron age 12 and older starting Jan. 15. One month later, starting Feb. 15, the requirement will be at least two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson for those 12 and older.
D.C. officials said Wednesday that the January deadline is in part to give businesses time to implement the new requirement and for the city to determine how it will be enforced. The District’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration issued dozens of citations and fines this past year to establishments that serve alcohol and flouted rules around mask-wearing indoors.
Some D.C. restaurants already require proof of vaccination for indoor dining.
This story is developing and will be updated.