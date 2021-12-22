Throughout 2020, aside from the many and severe covid-19 cases, emergency departments saw fewer patients as people avoided leaving their homes. Some hospitals cut employees’ hours. As vaccines became available and society began to reopen, people rescheduled appointments. Some of those who deferred care were sick enough to have no choice but to go the emergency room, compounded by the usual increase in respiratory illness in the winter as well as the delta variant, and now omicron.