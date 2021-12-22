Another Upstate New York Proud Boy, William Pepe, stayed in Greene’s hotel room, sleeping on the floor, according to the plea. The two met up with Pezzola and other Proud Boys at the Washington Monument on the morning of Jan. 6, according to the court record. They eventually marched to the Peace Monument outside the Capitol, where Greene said members of the Proud Boys were leading the crowd in chants. Greene said he followed Pepe, Pezzola and “dozens of Proud Boys” streaming onto the Capitol grounds; some tore down fencing along the way. He and Pezzola were “among the first wave to cross the downed police line” on the Capitol’s west side, according to his plea. Pepe was about fifteen seconds behind them, prosecutors said.