Workers first approached Graham two weeks ago with signed union authorization cards from 70 percent of the 55 employees that the union says are eligible for the bargaining unit. Two days later, Graham and Muscatine sent out a staff email explaining that they were choosing not to voluntarily recognize the cards, to ensure that no employees were left out of the decision, including those who they said they knew opposed unionizing. Politics and Prose employs just over 100 workers at its three locations.