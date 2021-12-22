“Yesterday, we reached out to the union organizers in the spirit of collaboration to propose negotiations on the scope of a collective bargaining unit,” Graham and Muscatine wrote in an update published on the bookstore’s website, noting that “there are divided opinions” among their workers on whether to unionize. “Our hope is that these discussions will result in an agreement and open the way to a voluntary recognition of the union at P & P.”
Workers first approached Graham two weeks ago with signed union authorization cards from 70 percent of the 55 employees that the union says are eligible for the bargaining unit. Two days later, Graham and Muscatine sent out a staff email explaining that they were choosing not to voluntarily recognize the cards, to ensure that no employees were left out of the decision, including those who they said they knew opposed unionizing. Politics and Prose employs just over 100 workers at its three locations.
That move meant workers would have had to go through a formal election on whether to unionize through the National Labor Relations Board.
But Graham and Muscatine are now in conversations with union organizers to agree on the number of employees eligible to join the union, and say if they reach an agreement they could be open to recognizing the union without an election.
“We are encouraged that Politics & Prose management has committed to exploring a card-check neutrality agreement to recognize our union,” the union, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400, posted in a statement on Twitter. “This is a step in the right direction and we remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward with becoming the first unionized bookstore in Washington, D.C.”
Since 1984, the bookstore has attracted a loyal customer base, hosting appearances from high-profile figures such as Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton for book talks that are broadcast on C-SPAN. Some customers have been vocal in their criticism of the store’s reaction to the unionizing effort; on Wednesday, a small group of protesters gathered outside the bookstore in support of the union.
The union effort at Politics and Prose is part of a sweeping national labor movement — and smaller trend among independent bookstores — that’s been fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and labor market demands over the past two years. Unions are popping up in businesses across the country, as experts say workers feeding off the energy from other movements feel empowered to start organizing in their own workplaces.
Graham and Muscatine had initially expressed opposition to a union in the bookstore, saying it could make the environment more transactional, less personal and less flexible. But, they said they would respect the decision if that’s what a majority of employees wanted.
If an agreement cannot be reached about who is union-eligible, the decision will go to a vote through the NLRB.