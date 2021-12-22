“It’s all wrong!” exclaimed Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who has researched the time capsule. Or as state director of historic resources Julie Langan put it: “There are anomalies."
The dimensions of this box, carefully removed yesterday from a 1,500-pound slab of granite, are smaller than the one documented in the historical record. It’s also made of lead, instead of the expected copper. And there’s no sign of a florid inscription that was supposedly carved into the box’s side.
Conservationist Chelsea Blake wore powder-free nitrile examination gloves as she patiently worked to loosen the seal around the lid of the 4-by-8-by-11.5-inch container. No pressure, but Gov. Ralph Northam (D) watched over her shoulder for nearly an hour.
Blake used a variety of small tools held in a mug labeled, “Trust me, I am a conservationist,” to try and pry off hard mortar and then carefully bend back a lip of lead. A throng of media crowded the windows outside the state conservation lab as various Northam administration officials showed up for a look.
Images released Wednesday afternoon by a scope peering into the box suggested that at least some contents — apparently documents — are intact.
Devon Henry, owner of the construction company that has taken down all the city’s statues, said he wonders if this is a different time capsule than the ornate one written about at the time. “I have an eerie feeling that it’s a second time capsule,” Henry said. The original one was said to be 14-by-14-by-8 inches.
Henry wondered if this one might have been left by the workers who built the stone pedestal. Just in case, he said, crew members dismantling the monument are taking great care to look out for another such artifact.
Brian Howard, a contractor who cut away some of the stone that had surrounded the box, said the bottom of the container showed signs of corrosion. “Makes me think it got wet,” he said - which could be a troubling sign about the conditions of the contents.
The reddish-brown color of the corrosion suggested that iron might be present, said Katherine Ridgway, a state archeological conservator. Whether that’s from something inside the box remains to be seen, she said.
Northam arrived around 12:20 p.m., accompanied by first lady Pam Northam. He called it “an exciting day,” but paused to condemn the legacy of slavery and racism represented by the monument. The Northams took a break from watching the work Wednesday afternoon but planned to return in time to see historians pry off the lid — whenever that might be.
“You got this!” Pam Northam said to Ridgway as she prepared to leave.
“Sadly, history doesn’t work on the clock,” Ridgway said. “If anybody invents time travel, can you go back and ask them to lay off on the mortar?”
The box had been discovered Friday as workers dismantled the 40-foot stone plinth that once supported a bronze equestrian figure of Lee, the Confederacy’s most famous general and a symbol of the South’s Lost Cause.
Northam had the statue removed in September, calling it a racist legacy of the Jim Crow era of discrimination. The pedestal beneath the statue was transformed into an icon of protest during the summer of 2020’s demonstrations against inequity and police violence.
But the city of Richmond asked the state to remove the pedestal, as well, in preparation for deeding the traffic circle around it back to the city.
Protesters transformed Richmond’s Robert E. Lee memorial. Now they mourn the loss of their most powerful icon of resistance.
The statue was unveiled in 1890 before thousands of onlookers. News accounts at the time suggested that a time capsule was buried at the site in 1887, when the area was just a tobacco field on the edge of town.
According to the coverage, citizens and local groups filled the box with some 60 items related to the Confederacy and Richmond’s status as the rebellion’s capital. Most tantalizingly, the accounts suggested that one item included was an image of President Lincoln in his casket. If it was an authentic photograph, that would be an extremely rare find — very few are known to survive.
In September, after the bronze statue was removed, workers spent a long day looking for the time capsule under one of the cornerstones of the monument. They had no luck.
Last week, though, work crews dismantling the plinth found an unexpected layer of mortar about 20 feet above the ground, in the center of the stone structure. Scraping away the layer revealed the top of a metal box, just the right size to be the time capsule.
Workers used a crane to hoist the 1,500-pound stone containing the box and set it on the ground. After much debate about how to get the box out of the rock, state officials had the entire stone hauled to the historic resources offices.
Conservationists studied it this week to determine its condition and devise a strategy. The box’s position — so far above the ground, encased in stone — raised hopes that it had been protected from moisture and was intact.