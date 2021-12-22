“It’s all wrong!” exclaimed Dale Brumfield, a local historian and author who has researched the time capsule. Or as Julie Langan, the state director of historic resources, put it: “There are anomalies.”
The dimensions of this box, carefully removed Tuesday from a 1,500-pound slab of granite, are smaller than the one documented in the historical record. It is also made of lead, instead of the expected copper. And there’s no sign of a florid inscription that was supposedly carved into the box’s side.
Conservationist Chelsea Blake wore powder-free nitrile examination gloves as she patiently worked to loosen the seal around the lid of the 4-by-8-by-11.5-inch container. No pressure, but Gov. Ralph Northam (D) watched over her shoulder for nearly an hour.
Blake used a variety of small tools, held in a mug labeled, “Trust me, I am a conservationist,” to try to pry off hard mortar and then carefully bend back a lip of lead. A throng of media crowded the windows outside the state conservation lab as various Northam administration officials showed up for a look.
The contents appeared to be three books from the 1800s — including an almanac, and a copy of “The Huguenot Lovers: A tale of the Old Dominion” — along with the cloth envelope and coin.
Devon Henry, owner of the construction company that has taken down all of the city’s statues, said he wonders whether this is a different time capsule than the ornate one written about at the time. “I have an eerie feeling that it’s a second time capsule,” Henry said. The original one was said to be 14-by-14-by-8 inches.
Henry wondered if this one might have been left by the workers who built the stone pedestal. Just in case, he said, crew members dismantling the monument are taking great care to look out for another such artifact.
Northam arrived about 12:20 p.m., accompanied by first lady Pamela Northam. He called it “an exciting day,” but paused to condemn the legacy of slavery and racism represented by the monument. The Northams took a break from watching the work Wednesday afternoon but returned in time to see historians pry off the lid.
“You got this!” Pamela Northam said to Ridgway as the first lady prepared to leave.
“Sadly, history doesn’t work on the clock,” Ridgway said. “If anybody invents time travel, can you go back and ask them to lay off on the mortar?”
The box was discovered Friday as workers dismantled the 40-foot stone plinth that once supported a bronze equestrian figure of Lee, the Confederacy’s most famous general and a symbol of the South’s Lost Cause mythology.
Northam had the statue removed in September, calling it a racist legacy of the Jim Crow era of discrimination. The pedestal beneath the statue was transformed into an icon of protest in the summer of 2020 during demonstrations against inequity and police violence.
The city of Richmond had also asked the state to remove the pedestal in preparation for deeding the traffic circle around it back to the city.
The statue was unveiled in 1890 before thousands of onlookers. News accounts at the time suggested that a time capsule was buried at the site in 1887, when the area was just a tobacco field on the edge of town.
According to the coverage, citizens and local groups filled the box with some 60 items related to the Confederacy and Richmond’s status as the rebellion’s capital. Most tantalizingly, the accounts suggested that one item included was an image of President Abraham Lincoln in his casket. If it was an authentic photograph, that would be an extremely rare find — very few are known to survive.
In September, after the bronze statue was removed, workers spent a long day looking for the time capsule under one of the cornerstones of the monument. They had no luck.
Last week, though, work crews dismantling the plinth found an unexpected layer of mortar about 20 feet above the ground, in the center of the stone structure. Scraping away the layer revealed the top of a metal box, just the right size to be the time capsule.
Workers used a crane to hoist the 1,500-pound stone containing the box and set it on the ground. After much debate about how to get the box out of the rock, state officials had the entire stone hauled to the historic resources offices.
Conservationists studied it this week to determine its condition and devise a strategy. The box’s position — so far above the ground, encased in stone — had raised hopes that it had been protected from moisture and was intact.