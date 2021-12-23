“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said. “We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together.”
Investigators said that a gunman shot Holley about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay neighborhood. Holley was on duty in a marked police car working in a high-crime area in Baltimore’s Southern District when a shooter approached from behind the parked car and fired. After the shooting, the police car rolled forward, then crashed farther down the block.
Harrison called the shooting a “cowardly, brazen act.” He said, “She was where she was supposed to be, doing what she was supposed to do.”
Holley, a two-year veteran of the agency, joined the police department in her late 30s to fulfill a lifelong goal, her sister said at a news conference last week. She was included in a Business Insider story profiling Baltimore police’s de-escalation training efforts in April. In a passionate video interview, she tearfully talked about her work as an officer.
“Our crime level is so high, our homeless level is so high,” she said. “The community needs Baltimore City police officers that’s not just here for a paycheck. They’re here because they care.”
One day after she was fatally wounded, Harrison said investigators arrested two men who authorities allege shot Holley and later killed 38-year-old Justin Johnson, in the 600 block of Lucia Avenue.
The arrests followed a review of video surveillance footage that led investigators to a vehicle of interest and later a recovery of a weapon linked to Holley’s shooting inside a Baltimore County home, Harrison said last week.
Mayor Brandon Scott offered condolences to Holley’s family, to fellow police officers and the community.
“Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city,” Scott said in the statement. “I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”