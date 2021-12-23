Christmas Day light displays: Washington shuts down on Christmas Day: Museums are closed, restaurant hours are spotty. If you want to avoid the usual Chinese dinner and a movie, the best thing to do is head to a light display. While many parks and attractions opened drive-through or walk-through displays back in November, it’s easier to enjoy glimmering, twinkling lights between Christmas and New Year’s, when crowds are smaller but the spirit is no less festive. Among the displays open on Christmas Day are the Festival of Lights at Watkins Regional Park, which includes “Wizard of Oz”-themed lights and is free on Christmas; Enchant, at Nationals Park, where the attractions include a maze, an ice-skating trail and towering decorated trees; and Ice and Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run, an attraction that combines Instagrammable lights and props and an outdoor ice rink. Check websites for hours.