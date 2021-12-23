The Washington Chorus at Strathmore: The Grammy-winning Washington Chorus performs a family holiday concert, entitled “A Candlelight Christmas.” Get into the holiday spirit amid the group’s signature candlelight professional and sing along to your favorite tunes, whether it’s “Silent Night” or “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” You might leave feeling warm and relaxed for the holidays (and with a candy cane in hand). 3 p.m. $10-$73.
National Philharmonic’s Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Capitol One Hall: The legendary and passionate sounds of Handel’s 1741 oratorio “Messiah” grace Capitol One Hall, thanks to the National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale. Led by conductor Stan Engebretson, the performance includes guest artists soprano Suzanne Karpov, mezzo soprano Magdalena Wor, tenor Matthew Smith and baritone Brandon Hendrickson. 7:30 p.m. $45.
Friday, Dec. 24
Water skiing Santa at Old Town Alexandria waterfront: One of the D.C. area’s quirkiest holiday traditions features Santa water skiing on the Potomac River, alongside elves and reindeer, and the mischief-making Grinch on a Jet Ski. Water skiing Santa, which began as a joke in 1986, has grown to involve a full cast of characters, including Jack Frost and Frosty the Snowman, as well as teams performing flips and aerial stunts that wow the crowds along the Old Town Alexandria waterfront. The show can be seen between Founders Park and Port Lumley Park, with many gathering near the Torpedo Factory, at least in the Before Times. Santa and the reindeer join Mrs. Claus and other characters around the Christmas tree in Waterfront Park after the show. 1 p.m. Free.
‘Nutcracker’ streaming at Manassas Ballet Theatre: Last year, with the Hylton Performing Arts Center unable to host live performances, the Manassas Ballet Theatre streamed performances of “The Nutcracker” featuring its two casts. Artistic director Amy Wolf said viewers tuned in from all over the world, as far away as Australia and Italy. This year, while the company returned to in-person performances (Dec. 16-23), it is also making recordings of its two casts available for anyone to watch at home. Think of it as an easy way to bring some holiday spirit into your living room on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Cast A available Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cast B available Saturday at 2 p.m. $25. Streaming access available for 30 days.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Carillon Recital at Washington National Cathedral: The carillon, an instrument with a set of at least 23 bells arranged to produce musical harmony, is not found everywhere; there are only 166 traditional carillons in the country. Listen to Washington National Cathedral carillonneur Edward M. Nassor in recital on Christmas afternoon on the rare, effervescent instrument. 12:30 p.m. Free.
Christmas Day light displays: Washington shuts down on Christmas Day: Museums are closed, restaurant hours are spotty. If you want to avoid the usual Chinese dinner and a movie, the best thing to do is head to a light display. While many parks and attractions opened drive-through or walk-through displays back in November, it’s easier to enjoy glimmering, twinkling lights between Christmas and New Year’s, when crowds are smaller but the spirit is no less festive. Among the displays open on Christmas Day are the Festival of Lights at Watkins Regional Park, which includes “Wizard of Oz”-themed lights and is free on Christmas; Enchant, at Nationals Park, where the attractions include a maze, an ice-skating trail and towering decorated trees; and Ice and Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run, an attraction that combines Instagrammable lights and props and an outdoor ice rink. Check websites for hours.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Kwanzaa with NMAAHC Kids: The National Museum of African American History and Culture begins a week-long series teaching children about the principle of Kwanzaa, from Umoja (Unity) through Imani (Faith), using streaming daily videos and objects from the museum’s vast collections. Pair the online lessons with hands-on activities, such as coloring pages and cooking projects, as well as daily readings. Sunday through Jan. 1. Free.
The Roots at Kennedy Center: The award-winning hip-hop band, formed by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, return to the Kennedy Center after a sold-out 2019 performance. The band’s back for their 2021 holiday tour and perform as a part of the Kennedy Center’s For the Culture artist residency program and The Bridge Concert Series. 8 p.m. $59-$149.
Maysa Holiday Show at the Birchmere: The award-winning mezzo soprano has collaborated with big names such as Stevie Wonder, Angela Bofill, Will Downing and Jonathan Butler. But Maysa is a powerhouse in her own right, with 13 albums (and one on the way) under her belt and her own record label. This time, the jazz singer brings some seasonal cheer to her holiday show. 7:30 p.m. $69.50.
Monday, Dec. 27
Janel Leppin’s Ensemble Volcanic Ash at Rhizome: The cellist and composer Janel Leppin is always pushing forward. Her musical performances (which sometimes turn into performance art pieces) are vital missives about finding beauty and intimacy in live music. At an Oct. 31 show, one of the dates at her season-long residency at Rhizome, The Post’s Chris Richards described witnessing “a 30-minute jazzlike surge that embodied all the complexity and grace of human cooperation — that intuitive, empathetic, semi-telepathic teamwork thing that helps set us apart as a species.” Her final performance of the year will take place on Monday with the same ensemble. 8 p.m. $20.
Underground Comedy at Wild Days: Underground Comedy is a collective of local stand-up comedians who had standing showcases at Dupont’s the Big Hunt, which has since closed during the pandemic. The group recently announced that they will be taking over the old Songbyrd space (which recently relocated from Adams Morgan to near Union Market) and will open some time in 2022. In the meantime, you can still catch some of their shows throughout the District, including a standing Monday date at the downtown Eaton Hotel’s D.C.'s rooftop bar, Wild Days. 8 p.m. Free. 21 and over.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Tuesday Open Mic at Busboys and Poets: The restaurant and cultural hub often holds open mic nights, an eternal balm for the times. Tatiana Ramirez, who has worked with poets Danez Smith and Willie Perdomo, and teaches and performs at poetry workshops in the region, serves as host for the evening. Expect performances from first-timers, longtime spoken-word artists and even musicians. 8 p.m. $5 cover, with wristbands available for purchase online and in restaurant.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Laura Jane Grace at 9:30 Club: For musicians during the pandemic, living in unprecedented times means releasing music in unprecedented ways. In September, ex-Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace coolly dropped a surprise EP, “At War With the Silverfish,” that reflects a lighter, more-whimsical side to the punk rocker. Grace’s stream-of-conscious songwriting on “Silverfish” doesn’t lean on any particular theme, but rather is an observation of everyday highs and lows. “Electro-Static Sweep” muses on friendships and the joys of being young, while songs such as “Three of Hearts” explore a relationship’s trials and triumphs. Overall, the EP is subdued compared with Grace’s other works, but it still makes an impactful declaration of her freewheeling attitude toward life in a chaotic world. 7 p.m. $35.
Virtual Freedom’s Eve at African American History and Culture Museum: The holiday Watch Night, known also as Freedom’s Eve, has been celebrated for over 150 years and marks the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the passage of the 13th Amendment. The African American History and Culture Museum holds a discussion to look back on the past and its continued impact on the future, moderated by National Museum of African American History and Culture curator Paul Gardullo. Panelists include Mélisande Short-Colomb, a descendant of the Mahoney and Queen families, who were enslaved then sold by the Society of Jesus to ensure Georgetown University’s solvency, and a community engagement associate at Georgetown University’s Lab for Global Performance and Politics; Dr. Kate Masur, a professor of history at Northwestern University; Candra Flanagan, an educator at National Museum of African American History and Culture; and Hollis Gentry, a genealogy specialist at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The prerecorded discussion is available through Dec. 31. Free.