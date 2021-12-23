This season, in another stretch of spiking concern, it can be hard to believe in those who say we’re heading back to the way things used to be. But people are increasingly insisting that they are going to live again, to come out of hiding, to do the things they’ve put off and put aside.
Today, we offer five stories of return — a couple who pushed their wedding date back three times, a mother and daughter whose separation had gone on too long, a funeral director who dreams about getting a little less business, a boy who rediscovered the faces and frolics of other kids, and a Santa who insisted on finding a way once again to hug and to ho-ho-ho.
Save the date
By the time Dylan Isenberg got down on one knee, five years had passed since he asked his manager at a D.C. sports bar to put him on more shifts with the pretty new hostess.
Five years since he and Molly Sadowsky spent evenings talking on the red couch on his porch.
Five years since that fateful night at the Wonderland Ballroom when feelings spilled out and a relationship began.
Dylan and Molly were in no rush to get married. But when the time came, they knew what they wanted: the rooftop venue they had fallen for, bright pink bougainvillea flowers and their terrier mix, Olive, carrying their rings down the aisle.
They set a date: May 23, 2020. Then the world stopped.
Emails flew back and forth with their vendors, some of whom pressed them to move forward with their 180-guest ceremony and reception. But Molly and Dylan knew they needed to wait.
On their original wedding date, they tried to get married over the phone, even as the sound of sirens ripped through city streets and people huddled in their homes. Someone from the city government returned their call while Molly was in the shower, and Dylan brought the phone into the bathroom.
“What do you want me to do — say, like, ‘Do you take this man?’” the bureaucrat asked.
For such a momentous occasion, it felt all wrong.
The couple hung up and rescheduled their big event for August 2020 — and then for May 2021 when it became clear that the country was nowhere near free from the pandemic’s grip. Molly, a public-health professional, knew all too well the dangers of hosting a party. Dylan agreed it wasn’t worth the risk.
But the months that followed provided little relief, and the couple eventually realized they would have to postpone the wedding yet again.
“It felt,” Molly said, “like a thing that might never happen.”
A sadness washed over them, and then a wave of guilt. So many people were enduring worse, they reminded themselves.
Still, they were tired of waiting. So on July 4 in Philadelphia’s Love Park, as their newly vaccinated families watched, Molly and Dylan signed the paperwork. They were legally wed.
They hope finally to hold their formal event next May. The details don’t matter much anymore, as long as they’re together and surrounded by their loved ones.
On that late spring morning, Dylan will wake up and get ready for one of the most important days of his life. Before he walks out the door, he’ll don the light gray suit that he has waited so long to wear.
Stitched into the baby pink lining, hidden from view, is the couple’s original wedding date.
— Marisa Iati
‘Gracias a Dios’
For Christmas last year, Silvia set up the tree but couldn’t bring herself to decorate it. She and her son didn’t exchange presents. They lay on the couch and watched movies. It was like any other day that year, she said. Quiet, with a sadness permeating each task, each passing thought, as time flicked by.
She was used to spending every holiday — and dozens of non-holidays — every year with her 74-year-old mother, Yolanda. Yolanda lives on the other side of the border, in Mexico, and ever since Silvia crossed the border 26 years ago and found a home in El Paso, her mother would drive the four hours north from Chihuahua’s capital city to visit her. They say they’re each other’s best friends.
When the U.S.-Mexico border shut down except for essential travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Silvia was unable to see her mother — or her brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews.
“All of a sudden, you feel like you’re in this great country but you’re so alone,” said Silvia, who is undocumented and did not want her full name published, for fear of deportation. “We lived like prisoners in our own house.”
Silvia relied on patchy phone and video calls through WhatsApp to stay in touch with her mom. Eight of Silvia’s close friends died of covid-19, and her son was diagnosed with heart problems, all of which made her incredibly fearful of leaving the house.
She struggled with what she called “problemas de tristeza” — problems with sadness. Her mother felt the same way. It was like that for 20 months.
Then, on Nov. 8, the Biden administration reopened the border.
“Gracias a Dios,” Silvia whispered at the news. And then she called her mom.
Days later, Silvia drove up to the bridge that connects El Paso and Ciudad Juárez and waited for Yolanda to cross. Then she saw her mother’s car.
Her mother looked much thinner than Silvia remembered. Paler. Her blood pressure was higher, and her diabetes had worsened.
Silvia knew she had changed, too. She had gained weight over the months she spent cooped up inside, hiding from the virus. She had also developed high blood pressure and was diagnosed with arthritis.
They opened their arms to each other. They stroked each other’s hair and squeezed each other tight. Later, they cooked a fat turkey and put on music. They went out shopping together several mornings. Color began to return to Yolanda’s cheeks.
Silvia’s mom left soon after Thanksgiving — but that was just the start. In the days leading up to Christmas, Yolanda is coming back, along with Silvia’s brothers, nephews and nieces. They’ll roll up to Silvia’s home. They’ll cook dozens of tamales together, taking turns rolling out the masa, adding the meat, folding it in corn husks. They’ll blast cumbia and dance around the kitchen before collapsing on the mattresses and couches Silvia has put out for them.
And this year, Silvia said, she will decorate the Christmas tree.
— Silvia Foster-Frau
When the grief doesn’t sleep
The phone rang at 2:59 a.m., awakening the owner of Precious Memories Funeral Home, in bed next to his wife. Daniel Payne scribbled notes in the dark as the caller said she needed her mother’s body removed from a nursing home out in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
The coronavirus, Payne would acknowledge later, has been good for business. His caseload — that’s mortician-speak for funerals — reached 61 in 2017, the year he and his wife, Manouchka, opened their funeral home in Northwest D.C. By Christmas week of 2021, they had handled 170 funerals, a bit more than half of which he attributed to covid-19.
As much as he welcomes the chance to build his brand, Payne is eager for funerals to resume their pre-pandemic choreography, which didn’t involve taking mourners’ temperatures or asking them to stand six feet apart or refrain from hugging a relative or friend.
That wish to facilitate communal grief is what drew him to the business, first as a teenager, when the sharpest dresser and most elegant man at his family’s LeDroit Park church was a funeral director.
“Tall and distinguished,” recalled Payne, now 50. “The coolest dude in the world.”
His attraction to the business deepened in the early 1990s when his closest friend, Kevin Sayles, then 22, was fatally shot.
In his grief, Payne found purpose and perhaps distraction in attending to the needs of Sayles’s family. Then, a month later, Payne’s uncle Rodney died after a long illness, and again he felt himself drawn to help arrange the funeral.
Another person’s end, he found, became for him a kind of beginning.
Always, there are so many details to handle, beginning with the first call, as when the woman phoned about her mother in Shenandoah Valley.
“My condolences to you and your family. How may we serve you?” Payne asks, in a tone he hopes is calm and reassuring. Then more questions: Name of the deceased, age, weight, time of death, location, and were there any stairs at the entrance where the body would be picked up?
On this night, Payne hung up and texted his “transportation team,” the crew that would collect the remains. He lay back down and closed his eyes, his mind anxiously reviewing the details as he faded into a dream about a house he and his wife hope to build for themselves and their children.
The phone rang again at 4 a.m.
“Precious Memories Funeral Home,” he answered, reaching for his pen.
— Paul Schwartzman
The snowman-o-meter
A projector greeted the second-grade class with a question: “On a scale of snowman, how are you feeling today?” The children were supposed to choose one of nine pictures of snowmen with different facial expressions.
From a stool at the back of the room, Thomas Gallo’s hand shot up. He squirmed to the edge of his seat, staring at his teacher through his thick-rimmed blue glasses.
The 7-year-old wouldn’t have known how to answer that question last year. In fact, he might not have even been around to hear his teacher ask it. Thomas liked to go off-camera during key moments of first grade, which he experienced almost completely online.
His teacher, Ali Stone, missed Thomas during guided reading sessions and lessons on capitalization and punctuation. “Tommy, Tommy,” she would say into the mic. “Are you there?” Silence.
Thomas knows he wasn’t a very good student last year. It was hard for him to focus during online learning, with all the noises around his house, like the “tick-tick” of the printer dispensing assignments for him and his sister. To stay seated, he tried keeping his pet gecko in a basket next to his computer, but he ended up tossing the animal onto his shoulder and going down to the kitchen, maybe to get a Go-Gurt from the fridge.
Thomas doesn’t like to admit it, but online learning was especially hard for him because he often couldn’t understand what Ms. Stone was saying. A native Spanish speaker, the boy was learning to comprehend English at the same time he was supposed to be reading and writing in it. Sometimes, it was easier to just forget about school than try to master a new language through a computer screen.
“I couldn’t understand all the time. I just didn’t want to say it out loud,” he said. “I was kind of embarrassed.”
Thomas realized when he returned to his Virginia elementary school that he had forgotten about all the fun parts of learning, like dancing around the classroom with his friends. It was also much easier to understand Ms. Stone when she was only a few feet away.
Months later, Thomas reliably jumps at the chance to answer complex questions, such as identifying similarities among characters in multiple books. He is quick to find a partner during playtime, and he now considers writing workshop one of his favorite parts of the day.
So, on an ordinary school day in December, Thomas’s answer to the snowman question was clear.
“I feel number four,” he said, pointing at the snowman with arms thrust in the air and a wide grin on its face. “Because, well, I just feel excited.”
— Emily Davies
Naughty, nice, maskless
Santa was sweating by the time he made it to his throne.
So much had conspired to keep him away from this seat. Skin cancer, cataracts, heart attacks. A raging global pandemic, the hopelessly divided state of Florida, and a governor — “death-Santis,” Santa called him — who seemed almost scornful of the masks that experts said could save the lives of people like him, the old, overweight and sick.
But Santa had made it.
When his old employer said they were cutting back on Santas because of the pandemic, he found a new gig across the country, leaving Punta Gorda, Fla., for the first time in two years and arriving at a resort in the D.C. suburbs.
Now, with a groan for his bad back, he sank into a red chair facing a camera and two bright studio lights. His white beard had been fluffed, his velvet suit brushed, and his boots polished so they gleamed. This year, unlike last, he wasn’t trapped behind a plastic screen like a store display. He could hug and snuggle and place his ear close enough to hear the quiet whispers that started, “I want …”
A squeal. His first visitors were here — two sisters, 2 and 5, in matching plaid dresses and ribbon-topped high ponytails. He raised a gloved hand and waved. The older one waved back; the younger one bawled. Santa chuckled. And so it goes, he thought.
Santa knew the virus was still floating around, but he hoped to be protected by his vaccinations, the red cloth mask across his face and the sign at the front of the room that said indoor face coverings were still required.
He had asked management for the sign a few days ago, because if there’s one cardinal rule they teach in Santa school, it’s to never, ever break character. Not when a child kicks or rolls their eyes. Not when they ask for the impossible, like bringing Daddy home from Iraq or making Mommy and Daddy stop fighting. And not, pandemic be damned, when they come hurtling at you without a mask — as one little girl was at that exact moment.
Santa breathed in and felt his heart, with its two stents, skip a beat.
Paul Gagnon, 70, had loved acting for as long as he could remember. It brought people together, away from their pain, which for him was the lifelong memory of being abandoned by his parents and sent to live with his grandparents. A well-crafted illusion was a powerful balm, Gagnon believed, one that people — children, especially — needed more than ever this year.
So he picked the girl up onto his lap, letting her lean on his chest and tug at his beard. Another unmasked girl crawled up next to him, followed by Mom, Dad and baby brother — all with bare faces. “Cheese!” the photographer called out. The parents grinned. The baby sneezed.
Santa would later complain to his wife about this family, but for now he had a role to perform. His eyes crinkled into crescent moons as he held the children snug. Then, from behind a mask, he bellowed his line:
“Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!”
— Rebecca Tan
Design and art direction by Alla Dreyvitser.