Thomas knows he wasn’t a very good student last year. It was hard for him to focus during online learning, with all the noises around his house, like the “tick-tick” of the printer dispensing assignments for him and his sister. To stay seated, he tried keeping his pet gecko in a basket next to his computer, but he ended up tossing the animal onto his shoulder and going down to the kitchen, maybe to get a Go-Gurt from the fridge.