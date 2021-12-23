Mayor Muriel E. Bower (D), who has control of the schools, was asked at a Wednesday news conference whether covid-19 cases in D.C. schools are being underreported. She responded: “I don’t think so. But there could be some lag in terms of the anecdotal experience people have and what gets actually reported, and the time in which it actually gets reported centrally. That would be my guess if there’s any discrepancy.” When asked if she would investigate the issue, she said: “We’re looking into schools every day.”