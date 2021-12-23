Amy Bachman, the director of procurement at DC Central Kitchen, said that her group has been participating with the National Park Service for the decade by taking culled venison and that it is helpful to serving her organization’s clients. This year, she said, DC Central Kitchen expects to get about 1,000 pounds of venison from the coming hunts and plans to use it for venison chili or Bolognese sauce that is sent to area shelters and nonprofit groups.