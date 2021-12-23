At the core of the legal challenge is the requirement under the federal-state unemployment system, established by Congress during the Great Depression, to provide prompt payments as “administratively feasible” to jobless workers. During the pandemic, Maryland and other states across the country were deluged with claims (in the first three months of the pandemic, Maryland received as many claims as it did in all of 2019). Its antiquated system could not handle the surge, and its updated portal repeatedly malfunctioned.