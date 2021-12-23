Wright told reporters that one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another person died at a hospital. The third victim was being treated at a hospital.
No arrest was made, but police said they were looking for a silver sedan, possibly an Audi, with tinted windows and a sunroof. The shooting occurred in midafternoon on a residential street near Hendley Elementary School, which was not in session at the time.
The Washington Highlands neighborhood in Ward 8 has been among the areas hit hard by violent crime, and Wright said police are focused on Chesapeake Street, from the school to the Maryland line.
“This is one of our hot spots,” Wright said. “We are in the area, and we will remain in the area, I can assure the community.”
The District has recorded at least 220 homicides this year, the most since 2003and a 12 percent increase over this time last year.
Wright said such violence “should not be happening on our city streets. I know some folks are tired of it. I know some folks don’t feel safe. … We have to say, ‘No more.’ ”