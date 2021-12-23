The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu heading north struck the trooper’s car and raced off, , police said. The trooper who was struck followed the Malibu in an attempt to stop it, and area law enforcement was alerted, police said.
“When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, the Malibu intentionally rammed the trooper’s patrol car, forced it off the road, and then pinned it against the Jersey wall until the trooper’s patrol car flipped onto its side,” a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said in a statement.
The trooper’s vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder at the 162 mile marker in Prince William County near the Fairfax County line, police said. The Malibu continued northbound on I-95, police said.
The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
Fairfax County police officers responded about 5:04 p.m. to the area of I-95 northbound and the Lorton exit after the Malibu struck the trooper’s vehicle and the driver fled, Fairfax County Police said in a statement.
Fairfax County police said officers saw the Malibu and, with Virginia State Police, chased the car and stopped it in the area of I-395 and Duke Street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, police said.
Fairfax County police identified the driver as Douglas Johnson Jr., 31. He was arrested and charged with felony speed to elude.