His lack of fear is an unexpected benefit of living a hard and dangerous life, he thinks. He once sold drugs in the city’s public housing complexes, and spent years hopped up on PCP, cocaine, you name it. He fought in a gang, partied unhoused for two decades far from his native Largo, Md., on the streets of Alabama, Georgia and Florida, while working construction jobs or not working at all. He’s been stabbed and run over by a car, whose driver then backed up and rested a wheel between his shoulder blades, he says. He woke up in the hospital; a scar now wriggles its way across his bald scalp. As he describes it all, he opens up, shuts down, opens up. He feels much older than 48.