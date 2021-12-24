A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a home in Germantown, Md., on Thursday evening was identified by Montgomery County police Friday as Jahandar Rahman Darvish, 25.

Police say that at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive. On entering the home, officers found Darvish dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Darvish was a member of a prominent local family known for its automotive business and philanthropy.

“This is a very difficult time for our family, especially Jahan’s mother,” his aunt Tammy Darvish said. “We want the truth and, of course, we want accountability. We urge anyone that knows anything to come forward in the spirit of humanity.”

She said she believed he was living at the address whee he was found but said family members had no idea what had happened.

Police said they believed the homicide to be “an isolated incident.” No suspect was in custody. The county is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.