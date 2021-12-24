Darvish was a member of a prominent local family known for its automotive business and philanthropy.
“This is a very difficult time for our family, especially Jahan’s mother,” his aunt Tammy Darvish said. “We want the truth and, of course, we want accountability. We urge anyone that knows anything to come forward in the spirit of humanity.”
She said she believed he was living at the address whee he was found but said family members had no idea what had happened.
Police said they believed the homicide to be “an isolated incident.” No suspect was in custody. The county is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.