Police identified Angel Amaya, 20, and Josue Torres, 22, both of the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue in Oxon Hill, as suspects. The two other suspects were not named because they are juveniles. All are charged with first- and second-degree murder and with additional crimes in the killing of John Cruz, 32, of Oxon Hill, police said. They are being held without bond at the Prince George County Department of Corrections.