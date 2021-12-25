For “Joy,” the group and Tate planned to add in some instrumentals before releasing the song to the public. But the industry wasn’t filled with independent labels in the way it is now. It was territorial, and at times dangerous, and Tate had to navigate it carefully. One year of waiting turned into five, and five turned into nearly 50. And at some point during those years, even as he continued to perform solo at places that included Blues Alley, Bankett gave up hope that he’d hear that recording again.