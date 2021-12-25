These nonprofits, or green banks, leverage public or philanthropic dollars to draw in private investment in projects that building owners, contractors or developers may not otherwise deem financially worthwhile. They underwrite loans, lend money directly or, as in Epworth’s case, broker power-purchasing agreements with companies that own and lease solar panels so clients pay for the energy but not for the equipment. In recent years, green banks have also increasingly started to position themselves as vehicles for bridging inequities, focusing their investments in underserved communities that have suffered the effects of climate change but have not traditionally been able to afford the technology to go green or to benefit from the cost savings of doing so.