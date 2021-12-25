There were real reasons for hope to be absent this Christmas in the District, especially among the city’s population of people without roofs over their heads. The region is in the throes of its worst coronavirus surge, with more than 1 in 100 Washingtonians testing positive in the week leading up to the holiday. Meanwhile, just last week, the D.C. Council rejected an emergency bill aimed at restricting Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s authority to remove homeless encampments. The bill would have paused all encampment evictions through the end of the District’s coldest months.