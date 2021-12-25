Another was the timing: the robbery at the Gold Design store in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue was reported about 4:15 p.m., less than eight hours before the start of Christmas, according to the Takoma Park police.
In many instances, police have suggested that robbers may be using the Internet to sell the expensive items taken in the startling smash-and-grab incidents.
But Friday’s robbery at least raised the question of whether one aim of the robbers was to obtain items to place in stockings.
Police in Takoma Park said the three robbers, in masks and gloves, entered shortly after 4 p.m. One, who carried a long gun, fired at a jewelry case, police said. Another jumped over a counter, and began smashing display cases, and joining a third robber in taking jewelry, according to police.
No description was available about how the cases were smashed. Hammers have been used in similar robberies, according to news accounts.
After seizing merchandise, the police said, the robbers fled, possibly in a black auto with paper tags.