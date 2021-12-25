One neighbor said he heard the sound of five gunshots. He looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground. He was still there more than an hour later, as investigators swarmed around.
In an interview, the neighbor seemed to be left in a reflective mood by proximity to tragedy.
“We become accustomed to hearing about shootings all across the District and country, but until it happens right in front of your home..." he said and his voice trailed off. His name was withheld for privacy reasons.
Only about a half-hour before the slaying in Northeast, a man was shot and killed in Prince George’s, according to the police.
He was found at about 4:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue, after a shooting was reported. The man was found in an SUV, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, the police said. The site was in the Marlow Heights/Temple Hills area, near St. Barnabas Road.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.