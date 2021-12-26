Ly said the glass shattered when the bus was struck by a stray bullet. The driver was treated at the scene, she said.
There were apparently no other injuries in the incident, according to a spokesman for the D.C. fire and emergency services department. The spokesman said rescue personnel were sent to the area in response to a report of shots being fired.
During the first half of the game, an announcement was made in the arena to alert fans to unspecified “police activity” outside the building. A representative for the team could provide no further information. The arena is on 7th Street between F and H Streets.
The reason for the gunfire could not be determined.
The Wizards lost to Philadelphia, 117 to 96.