A Metro bus driver was injured Sunday night in downtown Washington when gunfire broke out near the arena where a Wizards basketball game was underway, according to authorities.

The driver of a bus on the 70 route suffered minor injuries from broken glass about 6:30 p.m. when the bus was hit near 7th and H streets NW, said Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly. The game in Capital One Arena started at 6 p.m.

Ly said the glass shattered when the bus was struck by a stray bullet. The driver was treated at the scene, she said.

There were apparently no other injuries in the incident, according to a spokesman for the D.C. fire and emergency services department. The spokesman said rescue personnel were sent to the area in response to a report of shots being fired.

During the first half of the game, an announcement was made in the arena to alert fans to unspecified “police activity” outside the building. A representative for the team could provide no further information. The arena is on 7th Street between F and H Streets.

The reason for the gunfire could not be determined.

The Wizards lost to Philadelphia, 117 to 96.